24 Spartans Recognized for College Commitments

Many of the commits have decided to stay close to home, while others are headed out of state.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Around seven percent of high school athletes move on to play in college. Superior high school has produced many talented student-athletes over the years, including the class of 2022.

Wednesday night 24 Spartans were recognized for their decision to continue their athletic careers at the college level. The athletes took time during the event to thank all those who supported them within the school, as well as the community.

“In past years I don’t think I’ve seen this many people sign to go play college at the next level. I’m just so grateful that I get to go with my guys, these are people I’ve been going to school with my whole life, so it’s a great feeling,” says UWS Track and Field commit Ethan Defoe.

“It’s great, all the people that were here today, we’ve all been there to push each other throughout the past four years and support each other along the way, I’ve watched all of them grow, just how they’ve all watched me grow as well,” Saint Catherine softball commit Natalee Sigfrids says.

Many of the commits chose to stay close to home, while some will be going to college outside the state.