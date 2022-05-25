Ampact Learning Program Looking For Tutors

DULUTH, Minn.– The pandemic has been forcing students to learn online for quite a while now. That means many of the usual school routines have been disrupted. Potentially causing some kids to fall behind in their educational development.

Ampact is a national nonprofit organization trying to help. Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps are all programs administered through Ampact. And these programs need around three dozen tutors in the Northland to help children from preschool through 8th grade with their schoolwork. A big goal is finding people willing to help both educate and cheer on struggling students.

“Our tutors are really the ones helping to give the kids the skills they need. Give them the encouragement and support, and be that champion for them to be the courageous kids that they are,” Director of Service Experience for Ampact, Lindsey Molstad, says.

No teaching experience is required, but tutors will receive training online as well as benefits. To apply or learn more, we have a link to program information available on our website.