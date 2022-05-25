Barnum’s Anessa Davis Signs NLI for Central Lakes Women’s Basketball

Davis recorded 459 points in her career as a Bomber.

BARNUM, Minn. – Barnum’s Anessa Davis has put pen to paper to continue her basketball career at a high level.

Davis appeared in 86 games in her career with the Bombers, Recording a total of 459 points, while leading her team on the defensive end of the court.

Davis says, “It’s really exciting, it’s very nerve wracking, going from just playing high school ball to college ball, it feels like a huge difference, but I feel like I’m going to have a lot of support behind so it’s not going to be as bad as I think it will be.”

Davis will hit the court next basketball season as a Central Lakes College Raider.