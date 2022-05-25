Blatnik Bridge Work Begins Next Week; Will Last All Summer

Maintenance work is kicking off next Tuesday on the Blatnik Bridge.

Crews will be fixing the concrete, sealing, painting, and work on other projects like the drainage system and deck.

You’ll see single lanes closed going north and south, but one lane in each direction will still be open at all times.

Construction on the Blatnik will last all summer and will wrap up sometime in September.

The purpose is to keep the bridge safe and functional until it can be replaced in 2028.