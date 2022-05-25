Captain J’s Mini Golf Ready to Open On Barkers Island

SUPERIOR, Wis. — As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many local businesses are getting ready to entertain the crowds, including Captain J’s Miniature Golf Course over in Superior.

After a long winter and spring, there’s many things to do to get the course up to par before the summer season. The owner was there on Tuesday helping re-paint, get the landscaping in order, and even adding a few new features like a lighthouse.

He says being located on Barkers Island is a prime spot to be, especially during tourism season.

“Barkers Island is a great place, a lot of tourism, we have the SS Meteor behind us, to give some tours to the SS Meteor we have UWS and all their activities we have the paddle boats, as you know the summer here is very short, people want to get outside and enjoy the sun so it’s like I said something of all ages to do,” Jason Port, Owner of Captain J’s Miniature Golf said.

Captain J’s Miniature Golf Course will open this Friday at 10, and will be open every day of the summer from 10 am till 10 pm.