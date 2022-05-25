Community Picnic Returning at Bong Center, Part of Memorial Day Weekend Activities

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The arrival of the Memorial Day weekend brings a reboot of a popular event at the Richard I Bong Veterans Historical Center.

Their annual community picnic and military vehicle show will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28. The first one-thousand people will get a free hot dog lunch. There will also be music, games and activities for kids, a Huey Helicopter landing and takeoff, a K-9 demonstration, and animals up for adoption through the Douglas County Humane Society.

Executive Director John Gidley says this is the first time the event has taken place since 2019 due to COVID. Its return would not have been possible without help from the Douglas County Veterans Service Office and over half-a-dozen sponsors.

“There’s been quite a call for it to come back,” says Gidley. “The guys who have military vehicles, a lot of veterans, they kind of like the kickoff to the weekend sort of thing. So it’s been a call, and I’m thankful that we can do it.”

Admission to tour the center will be reduced to five dollars Saturday, and free for veterans both Saturday and Monday. The center’s Memorial Day activities include assisting with observances at Calvary and Greenwood cemeteries near Superior before their flag raising ceremony at noon.

Gidley adds the Memorial Day weekend will signal the start of a busy summer season for the center. “We’ve got a lot going on this summer with our Junior Curator program starting up, and our Bong Squadron Summer Tour Guide program for high school kids, giving them some work experience. We’ll be selling up-sale tours throughout the summer.” That includes the popular Heavy Metal tour and a new tour called “Marge and the Major”.

More details on the Richard I Bong Veterans Historical Center can be found here.