Duluth Farmers Market Back Open for the Summer

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Farmers Market is back for the summer. Homegrown Minnesota flowers, potted plants, veggies, eggs, and maple syrup can all be found at the market.

The Duluth Flower Farm, one of the businesses at the market has had a busy start to the season as hanging baskets and lettuce bowls are high in demand.

It’s so nice, like everybody comes in and knows your name and says hi to you when you show up for work. I guess it’s a lot different from a grocery store because you get to know the people selling your stuff and where it’s coming from,” said Duluth Flower Farm Staff, Vivi Helquist.

The Duluth Farmers Market is open 8 AM to noon on Saturdays and 2 PM to 5 PM on Wednesdays.