New Mural in Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth gained a little more color this past weekend as a new mural made its debut behind ASI Accounting downtown.

Mana Bear Bolton, a freelance artist from Duluth was contacted by ASI to create a mural with aerosol paint. In 13 hours and 55 cans of paint, a colorful scene of the aerial lift bridge and sunset was created.

Mana Bear Bolton wants to help highlight the beauty of Duluth, and also educate people through public art about endangered flora and fauna, and the possibilities in life.

“But when it comes to Duluth, it’s the nature and the culture that really sticks out to me here and so when I think of this area, I think of fresh air, I think of water, I think of nature, I think of big architecture like the aerial lift bridge and things like that. I’m grateful like more grateful than I think I have words to express because I’m from here,” the freelance artist said.

The next stop is a 100 foot wall mural at Sara’s table to promote community health connection. Mana Bear Bolton is also looking for artists to help DSAI in painting chum.