Scott Antonutti Resigns as Esko Girls Basketball Coach

Coach Antonutti expressed that this decision came because wanted to enjoy watching his own kids play.

ESKO, Minn. – After 14 seasons on the hardwood, Esko girls basketball coach Scott Antonutti has decided it is time to let go.

Antonutti announced this month that he is stepping down as head coach of the program. In his time with the Eskomos Antonutti has led the team to three state tournament appearances and recorded over 300 coaching wins at this alma mater.

“I always worked hard for them. I tried to prepare as best I could for our next opponent, watched a lot of film and did the scouting thing, and I think in return I always felt that our girls worked hard for me also,” says Antonutti.

Antonutti says he won’t be too far away, as he still plans to attend some of the Eskomos basketball games and is positive they have the talent to carry on.

“They have some great athletes coming back and I like to think that the program’s in pretty good shape. I’m optimistic for the future that that group has because I think they can, they’re going to be athletic, they’ll be fine without me,” Antonutti says.

