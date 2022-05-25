South Pier Inn Celebrates 20 Years of Business

DULUTH, Minn. – The South Pier Inn held an open house Tuesday to celebrate twenty years in business.

The Sola family purchased the property in the late nineties after it had been run down and on the mark for nearly 20 years. Since then, the business has grown to be an accomplished establishment winning several accolades over the years such as Best Small Hotel in Minnesota by the Minnesota Lodging Association.

At Tuesday’s open house, guests were welcome to food, champagne, and friendly camaraderie.

“When somebody comes through the door for the first time, I see that as a person who’s going to stay with us for ten years. Maybe it’s once a year, maybe it’s once every five years, maybe it’s three times a year, but that’s what we want,” South Pier Inn Co-Owner, Betty Sola says.

Owners Dale and Betty Sola are creating a scholarship fund for students going into the building trades or hospitality industry. The initial scholarship will be $20,000 dollars.