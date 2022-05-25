Stores Prep For Memorial Day Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.– The Memorial Day holiday weekend is almost here. As Northlanders get ready for what consider the unofficial kickoff to summer, stores selling certain items are definitely keeping busy.

Burggraf’s Ace Hardware in Duluth is stocking up on popular holiday weekend items. Supplies like grills, charcoal, and propane are expected to be big sellers the rest of this week. The inventory is already going quick on these things as customers prepare for the holiday. Memorial day is always a busy time for the store.

And employees are ready to handle the heavy traffic.

“We stay insanely busy, and we could have 20 to 30 customers in here at a time. But, we are still trying to help each and every one of them as best we can. We’re still helping as much as possible, so still the friendly neighborhood faces down here,” Assistant manager at Ace Hardware, Zachary Peterson, says.

With a lot of people planning on doing some grilling over the holiday, places like Mount Royal Market in Duluth are busy with customers buying meat and other things to eat. Mount Royal is bringing in several different types of Hot dogs, steaks, and burgers to be ready for the crowds.

“It’s usually a very busy weekend, everybody going to the cabins and stuff. We go through a lot of burgers, we have a lot of different selections of burger patties. Hopefully everyone can get out there and have fun,” Seafood Manager at Mount Royal, Jason Achman, says

Mount Royal plans to try and stay well stocked with items like these through the weekend. Making sure everyone can get the supplies they need for the long holiday weekend ahead.