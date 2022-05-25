USS Minneapolis St. Paul Heads Home

DULUTH, Minn. – People gathered in Canal Park Tuesday afternoon to witness the USS Minneapolis St. Paul leaving the harbor.

The naval ship was commissioned on Saturday, and the first to ever be in the state of Minnesota.

Dozens of people came down to watch, and those who gathered were excited to witness history taking place in Minnesota waters.

“It was really exciting. I’ve been telling my daughter about it for a week and I’m like hopefully we can catch it, I don’t know if we will, but hopefully we’ll try. I saw the ship leaving as I was driving home from doing errands and came back down to watch it,” said Pam Huyck after watching the ship.

The commissioned warship will travel south toward its homeport of Naval Station Mayport, Florida.