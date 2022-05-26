2022 Goldfine Gold Star Teacher Awards

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Public School teachers were recognized Thursday at the Gold Star Teacher Award ceremony held at Lincoln Park Middle School.

The award presented by the Goldfine family since 2006, is a way to honor teachers in the area who go above and beyond to inspire and encourage students through education. Sixteen teachers were nominated and two were chosen, one elementary teacher and one secondary.

This years winners are Alison Wood from Denfeld High School and Cindy Sutherland from Piedmont Elementary.

“Alison Wood had developed a program based on data that would allow their teachers to figure out which students are struggling so they can get a little bit more attention and Cindy brings a lot of culture into her room and makes sure it’s very inclusive,” Duluth Public Schools Communications Officer, Adelle Wellens says.

This years winners received a trophy, certificate and pin, as well as a five thousand dollar check.