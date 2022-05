Coffee Conversation: 30 Years Of ‘Mainstream Fashions For Men’

DULUTH, Minn. — Mainstream Fashions For Men co-owner Ben Mork stopped by the morning show Thursday to talk about how the business has evolved over the past 30 years in downtown Duluth — from only suits and ties back in the day to business casual options and apparel for trips to the golf course. Click the video for the conversation!