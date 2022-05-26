Coffee Conversation: Mark Rubin Talks Memorial Day Ceremonies In Duluth, Sings ‘Let Them In Peter’

DULUTH, Minn. — Former St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin stopped by the morning show Thursday to talk about two Memorial Day ceremonies happening in Duluth on Monday.

The first ceremony is at 9 a.m. at the Gary New Duluth Veterans Memorial located at the corner of Commonwealth Avenue and Stowe Street.

The second ceremony happens at 6 p.m. at the Northland Vietnam Veterans Memorial along the Lakewalk. Click the video above for more information on ceremonies, and click the video below to hear Rubin sing “Let Them In Peter,” by John Gorka.