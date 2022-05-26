Joyce Lenz, 81, Missing In Bayfield County

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. — The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman with dementia.

Joyce Lenz is 81-years-old and was last seen on Tuesday wearing black pants and possibly a denim jacket and pink sweatshirt.

She was spotted around 5 p.m. that evening walking away from her house. Conflicting reports say she may have been on South Lake Owen Drive, or West Tahkodah Lake Road, in Drummond.

Search crews are still looking for her, but were slowed down by the rain.

The Sheriff’s Office wants anyone with trail cameras to check them for footage of her, along with checking their cabins and wooded areas to see if there are any signs of her, especially if she entered a cabin that was already unlocked.

Call 911 with any information.