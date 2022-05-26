Lincoln Park Community Brainstorms Where They’d Like to See ‘Love Your Block’ Grants Go

Applications went live back on May 13th for grants up to $1,500 to address blighted areas, or for projects like neighborhood cleanups, public art, or repurposing vacant lots.

DULUTH, Minn.- Community members of all ages in Lincoln Park got together Thursday to brainstorm some potential ideas they could use to apply for Love Your Block program grants.

Applications went live back on May 13th for grants up to $1,500 to address blighted areas, or for projects like neighborhood cleanups, public art, or repurposing vacant lots.

At the Harrison Community Center on West 3rd Street, the group Northern Expressions Arts Collective or NEAC brought together families to use arts and crafts to get people to connect on what they’d like to see done to their neighborhoods.

“We really want everyone to be able to be involved starting from the youngest kids up, and really let everyone dream together,” said Patrick Weber, NEAC Artistic Director. So as part of this piece we really want everyone to think, what do we want our community to look like, what things are missing and how can we go ahead and make it better for everyone?”

Duluth was one of 8 cities selected for the first 2022 cycle of the national Love Your Block campaign.