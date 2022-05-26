LSC to Partner with Ascent Aviation on Pilot Program

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior College announced Thursday that they are partnering with Ascent Aviation in an effort to support the professional pilot program.

LSC has worked with Ascent Aviation through the Lake Superior Helicopters program for the last couple of years and has seen success through a rise in enrollment. Now, they will work with them on the airplane side with the hope to attract and retain flight instructors.

Because of the nature of the industry right now, pilots are high in demand so this partnership will work to incentivize flight instructors through a competitive pay.

“This expanded partnership will allow us to just make the program even more sustainable and probably more attractive to students who are looking to get into the pilot program. So, if you want to become a pilot you can come to Lake Superior College and this new partnership will make it easier for us to keep talented instructors to teach our current and perspective students to go on to get that license and then go on to be professional pilots either in the private or commercial side,” LSC Vice President of Advancement and External Relations, Daniel Fanning says.

Once the partnership is approved by the Minnesota Board of Trustees, the new agreement will kick off this summer.