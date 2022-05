Prep Baseball: Duluth Denfeld, Duluth Marshall Victorious at Wade Stadium

Offense comes up big for the Hunters and Hilltoppers as secure wins at home.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Denfeld baseball team got the win 4-1 Thursday against Northwood/Solon Springs at Wade Stadium.

Later that evening, Duluth Marshall earned the walk-off win in extras against Pine City 3-2.