Prep Softball: Cloquet Wins Playoff Opener; Proctor, Eveleth-Gilbert to Meet in Section Semi-Finals

The Lumberjacks, Rails and Golden Bears stay in the winners bracket as section playoffs begin.

CLOQUET, Minn.- In the first round of the Section 7AAA softball playoffs, Cloquet outlasted Grand Rapids in a high scoring affair 16-12 Thursday afternoon at Braun Park.

The Lumberjacks move on to face Chisago Lakes in the section quarter-finals on Saturday morning.

In Section 7AA action, Proctor defeated Rush City 6-1 and Eveleth-Gilbert shutout Esko 3-0. The Rails and the Golden Bears will meet in the section semi-finals on Tuesday in Grand Rapids.