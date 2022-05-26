Veit New Facility Ground Breaking

DULUTH, Minn. – Veit held a ground breaking ceremony Thursday for its new operational facility in Duluth.

Veit is a heavy civil contractor that has been in business for over 90 years and a local presence for over the past 20. The new facility has been in the works for about two years and will house construction and waste management operations.

Veit hopes the new facility will keep current operations sustainable and allow for growth in years to come.

“Obviously environmental friendliness and environmental concerns are everybody’s priority here. This facility will allow us to continue our waste management operations and evolve them. So, from a standpoint of just trying to be a good steward of the community and the environment, this new facility will be state of the art,” Veit Senior Vice President of Operations, Jesse Roush says.

Veit’s goal is to have the new facility fully operational by the end of November.