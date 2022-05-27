Campers Roll in for Memorial Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – Memorial Day weekend is here and campers are getting set up for some summer celebration.

Over at the Buffalo Valley Campground, campers started rolling in yesterday and have started to set up camp. Buffalo Valley offers a variety of activities for guests such as bike trails and the bar and restaurant.

Owners say their dozens of full hookup and tent sites are completely booked up for the weekend.

“I am totally packed this weekend, I mean it’s like this every year. I just hope that the gas prices doesn’t scare a lot of people away because a lot of them are coming from a long ways away with fuel but got a lot of locals that come here a lot of regulars,” Buffalo Valley Campground Manager, Darrell Eckenberg says.

Meanwhile over at Mont Du Lac Resort, the RV and tent camp sites are packed for the weekend as well.

Several attractions opened up today to kick off summer, such as the Big Kahuna Water Park, Beach Bar, and Beach Stage.

There are also new activities like paddle boarding and a water trampoline.

“I’m really excited to finally get some sunshine, hopefully it stays sunny all weekend. We are very excited to have all of our summer attractions open up so we can really start flipping the season,” Mont Du Lac Resort Sales Coordinator, Cameron Jardine says.

Summer season and day passes are now available for purchase.