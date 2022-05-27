Douglas County Service Office Prepares for Memorial Day Weekend at Cemeteries

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Douglas County Service office organized the laying of flags on each veteran’s headstone at local cemeteries.

They opened up the opportunity to the community a couple of years ago. and organizers say the influx of volunteers was more than expected. They believe every veteran should have the American flag on their headstone for Memorial Day, and seeing families come out makes it all worth it.

“It’s really nice to see them out here, and even some of the kids, they have family members out here. So, they said “I wast to put a flag on my grandpas grave, or my uncle,” so it’s nice to see that connection,” Veterans Service officers at Douglass County Service Office, Erick Hudson says

The Douglas County Service Office is hosting a Memorial Day service at Greenwood Cemetery on Tower Avenue Monday, beginning at 10:30 at Soldiers Circle.