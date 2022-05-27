Duluth Police: Alleged Threat to Lincoln Park Middle School was List of Peoples’ Names Student Felt ‘upset with and bullied by’

DULUTH, Minn.- Investigators with the Duluth Police Department Friday determined the alleged school threat made by a Lincoln Park Middle School student was a written list of names several months old.

According to a Department spokesperson, after the recent tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, students who knew about the list told the staff. Both Police and School Administration were not aware of it until Thursday evening.

After conducting interviews and speaking to the student Thursday and Friday, investigators believe the list of names “are individuals the student expressed both being upset with and bullied

by.”

On Friday Police Chief Mike Tusken released a statement Friday afternoon involving school safety, as the Lincoln Park Middle School threat happened days after 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos allegedly killed 19 children and two teachers inside an elementary school classroom in Uvalde, Texas.

The incident remains an open and active investigation.