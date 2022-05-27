Northland Girls Hockey All-Star Game Back On, Thanks to Northern Elite Development Program

The event was put together in just a few weeks by the Northern Elite Development Program after members of the community realized that the boys game took place and there wasn't one for the girls.
Sam Ali,

DULUTH, Minn. – This Monday, the Northland girls hockey all star game will take place for the first time in three years.

“We’re a big community for hockey and I think both the girls and boys have a lot to give and a lot to show and it’s hard not to give each their place on the rink. The girls have had their games for past years and COVID through a wrench in it, so it’s good to bring it back and let the community see these young ladies play,” said NEDP general manager/head coach Ryan Coole.

The event will take place at the St. Luke’s Sports & Event Center in Proctor. The Young Stars game will start at 4 p.m. for 8th, 9th and 10th graders. The Shooting Stars game will follow for the juniors and seniors.

Categories: High School, Sports

