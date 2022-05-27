Northland Girls Hockey All-Star Game Back On, Thanks to Northern Elite Development Program

The event was put together in just a few weeks by the Northern Elite Development Program after members of the community realized that the boys game took place and there wasn't one for the girls.

DULUTH, Minn. – This Monday, the Northland girls hockey all star game will take place for the first time in three years.

“We’re a big community for hockey and I think both the girls and boys have a lot to give and a lot to show and it’s hard not to give each their place on the rink. The girls have had their games for past years and COVID through a wrench in it, so it’s good to bring it back and let the community see these young ladies play,” said NEDP general manager/head coach Ryan Coole.

The event will take place at the St. Luke’s Sports & Event Center in Proctor. The Young Stars game will start at 4 p.m. for 8th, 9th and 10th graders. The Shooting Stars game will follow for the juniors and seniors.