Prep Baseball: Duluth East, Duluth Marshall, Superior, Proctor Wrap Up Regular Season with Home Wins

The Greyhounds, Hilltoppers, Spartans and Rails ended their respective regular seasons on a high note.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth East baseball team closed out the regular season with a home win over rivals Duluth Denfeld 12-6 Friday afternoon at Ordean Field.

In other prep baseball action, Duluth Marshall knocked off Mora 3-1 at Wade Stadium, thanks to 15 strikeouts from freshman pitcher Owen Marsolek. Also, Superior got the walk-off win at home over Hudson 2-1 in eight innings and Proctor shutout Mesabi East 8-0 at Egerdahl Field.