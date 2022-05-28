After 10 Years, Waggoners Hand Duluth’s Breeze Inn Over to New Owners

Shaun and Kate Waggoner said goodbye to the Breeze Inn on Jean Duluth road Saturday night.

DULUTH, Minn.- A staple restaurant on the outskirts of Duluth famous for being some of the best views of the Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is changing hands after a decade.

The couple has owned the restaurant for 10 and a half years.

Kate said it’s all a mix of emotions, but she’s excited about what’s in store.

She’ll miss the people more than anything. But the new owners, Dawn and Kirk, she said are friends as well.

“Really it’s just going to be a new, welcoming face inside the restaurant, and I think that’s going to be the only difference,” Kate Waggoner said.

“Now, it’s going to be an adjustment for them, but Dawn has a lot of experience in this business. More than me, actually, so she’s going to be wonderful. We’re not worried about a thing and we plan to help her every step of the way to make sure that they’re successful,” she said.

To ensure a smooth transition, the Breeze will be closed Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Waggoner said she’s moving to Wisconsin, and while she won’t be opening anything new, she could see herself working at a restaurant again.