All Church Rummage Sale Raises Money for Mission Work

DULUTH, Minn.- Today people shopped a hodge-podge of items in West Duluth while supporting a church’s mission work.

Believer’s Church on 58th Avenue West held their All Church Rummage Sale.

Home décor, books, toys, knick-knacks, and more were available, with all proceeds going to the church’s outreach work.

“An opportunity for my church to come together and serve together. To fellowship; we always have a good time,” said Pastor Justin Thomson.

“It’s a way to engage the community and it’s a way to raise money for missions and relief endeavors that we do. We do both foreign and domestic. And so that’s taking out as many birds as we can with a single stone which is always a plus for us,” he said.

Rummage sale browsers could also grab refreshments in the cafe beneath the Sanctuary.