Duluth Boys Lacrosse Drops Regular Season Finale to Northfield

Colby Larson and Logan Lian scored twice while Grady Downs and Tyler Smith each scored once.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth boys lacrosse team struggled in the second half as Northfield got the 12-6 road win to end the regular season.

The Wolfpack now prepare for the section playoffs which will begin on Tuesday. Duluth will open up the 7A tournament at Anoka.