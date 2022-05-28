Hibbing Police Dept. Planning Volunteer Trip to Help Kabetogama Flooding Victims

HIBBING, Minn.- Officials with the Hibbing Police Department plan to take a volunteer team Thursday to the Kabetogama area, as the floodwaters continue to claim more homes.

According to the National Weather Service, the flooding in the Rainy River Basin is historic, and already exceeded the records set in 2014. It could break all-time records for lake levels on Namakan/Kabetogama Lake and Rainy Lake.

According to a post on the Department’s Facebook page, Chief Steve Estey plans to have the group leave the Police Department Thursday morning at 7:00, and come back to Hibbing no later than 5 p.m.

Food and refreshments will be provided, and volunteers should pack for the weather and wear comfortable clothing.

According to the Chief, there will be a wide range of duties so anyone can help, regardless of physical restrictions.

Those interested are asked to contact Chief Estey at 218-262-0285 to sign up by Tuesday at 5 p.m.