Prep Softball: Natalie Vitek Lifts Hermantown to Section 7AAA Semifinals; Cloquet’s Season Comes to an End

Natalie Vitek recorded 13 strikeouts in nine innings of work, while also driving in the game-winning run in the 9th to give the Hawks to walk-off win in their first section 7AAA tournament game.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Natalie Vitek got the job done at the plate and in the circle on Saturday, helping top-seeded Hermantown get the 2-1 win over North Branch in nine innings in the section 7AAA tournament.

Vitek recorded 13 strikeouts in nine innings of work, while also driving in the game-winning run in the 9th to give the Hawks the walk-off win. Jadyn Lind hit a solo home run for the Hawks in the second.

Meanwhile, Cloquet couldn’t get much going as Chisago Lakes got the 10-0 win in five innings to send the Lumberjacks to the elimination bracket. Hibbing then defeated Cloquet 4-2 while North Branch defeated Grand Rapids 10-1.

Now for the section 7AAA semifinals, Hermantown will face Chisago Lakes while North Branch will take on Hibbing, with both of those games taking place at Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, May 31.