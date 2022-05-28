Superior Family Builds Memorial for Victims of Uvalde School Shooting

Over 200 mass shooting have occurred so far this year, with 27 being on school grounds.

SUPERIOR, Wisc.- Following the tragic events that occurred at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday resulting in the deaths of 19 children and two teachers, a Superior family, with the help of a local shop in town put together a memorial in their front yard.

Along Highway 35, a memorial with 21 crosses stand in a row. The owners of the house, Dick and Jan Christman heard the news of the school shooting and decided to recognize those who were lost.

“I couldn’t sleep at night, thinking about the kids, my grandkids, all the other kids,” says Christman, “They’re not going to be there for supper, they’re not going to be there for grandmas and grandpas– it’s going to hurt down the line. I went to Campbell Lumber and they said, ‘We’ll help you one hundred percent, let’s do it.'”

Without hesitation, the owners of Superior businesses Campbell Lumber and Once Again New and Used jumped on board. They donated wood and embellishments, as well as added the names on each individual cross.

“My husband Bob said, ‘Dick wants to do this project,’ and I said, ‘Oh no, what now?’ because Dick is always doing projects, and he said ‘He wants to make crosses for the kids that passed away and the teachers,’ he said, ‘He’s looking for something to put on the crosses and I said, ‘For sure, I’ll go out there and see what I got.’ So I went out the garage and I found the stars, we put their names on them. It was all Dick’s idea but we were behind him one hundred percent,” said Once Again New and Used owner Twila Uotinen.

With over 200 mass shootings this year, 27 of them occurring on school grounds, they say access to these dangerous weapons has to change.

Christman says, “I don’t know when it’s going to end, I just hope this is it, they say this is the last one but then all of a sudden it fuels up again you know, so we have to do something. Enough is enough, enough is enough.”

“I think it’s very important to be political right now because we need to vote these people out that think it’s okay for an 18-year-old, anybody to carry a gun like that, any automatic weapon like that,” says Uotinen.

The Christmans say anyone who would like to visit the memorial to say a few words or leave flowers are more than welcome to do so.