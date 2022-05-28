Traveling Train Art Exhibit Stops at The Depot

The artist Ted Rose did most of his work during the 40s and 50s.

DULUTH, Minn.- A new travelling art exhibit made a stop at the Depot’s Lake Superior Railroad Museum Saturday, getting people buzzing about locomotives and nature.

The Summer Gallery car held the exhibit titled, “Railroad and the American Industrial Landscape.” The art, both a mixture of photographs and paintings by Ted Rose, an artist out of Milwaukee, features the evolving world of trains and railroads in the U.S..

The museums executive director Ken Buehler says, “It’s not only a historic exhibit, but an art one as well. So this has been at galleries and museums, famously across the country and we’re very fortunate to now have it here at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum, and we couldn’t be more thrilled.”

The event also featured a live jazz band, beer tastings and food.