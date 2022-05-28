UMD’s Isabelle Brezinka Earns All-American Honors at NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

ALLENDALE, Mich. – The NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships wrapped up on Saturday and UMD’s Isabelle Brezinka is taking home First-Team All-American honors for the first time in her career.

The senior finished Saturday’s 800m final in 7th place with a time of 2:09.71.

In Friday’s prelim, Brezinka set a new personal best of 2:08.23 which was the third best time of any qualifier.

Brezinka is the first Bulldog since Haleigh Reindl in 2019 to earn All-American status and her 7th place finish Saturday is the highest finish for a Bulldog in the 800m run since 2012.