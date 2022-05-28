UPDATE: Power Restored to Proctor’s Water Pump Station

UPDATE:

DULUTH, Minn.- The City of Duluth spokesperson announced that as of 5:21 p.m., Duluth City crews and a contractor restored power to the water pump station that serves the City of Proctor.

Water service to Proctor residents has resumed normal operations.

DULUTH, Minn.- Crews from the City of Duluth are on-scene at the Water Pump Station that serves the City of Proctor Saturday, after it lost power sometime in the afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the City of Duluth.

The cause of the outage was unknown Saturday afternoon, the spokesperson said, and the City of Duluth notified Proctor City Administration.

According to the spokesperson, “due to this power outage, water delivery capabilities to the city of Proctor have been impacted, and residents of Proctor are encouraged to conserve water until power is restored.”

This is a developing story.