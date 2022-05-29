Northland to Commemorate Memorial Day with Return of In-Person Parades, Ceremonies

Events throughout the Northland Monday are honoring the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for Memorial Day.

Duluth’s Memorial Day Parade

New this year, organizers with Duluth Women of Today say a flyover from the 148th Fighter Wing will kick off the parade at 12-30 on 59th Avenue West.

It will go down Central, make a right, and disperse.

Chair Sharon Bergquist said they had a bit of a shortage in floats earlier this month though now they have about 40 in the lineup.

“I don’t know who doesn’t like a high school band marching in the parade so we have a couple and we’re hoping for even more of them next year, but I’m really happy with the turnout of who stepped up to say I’d like to be in the parade,” said Bergquist.

“Just to keep in mind the purpose of Memorial Day to honor our fallen veterans those who serve their country but never came home to their families,” she said.

Earlier this year it was in question whether the parade would stay in Duluth after the city announced all parades would cost $4,000.

In March, city officials and organizers agreed to a fee of $200 for the Memorial Day Parade.

Gary New Duluth Memorial Day Flag Raising, Ceremony Returns in Person

The Gary New Duluth Memorial Day Ceremony will kick off the holiday at 9 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial on Commonwealth Avenue.

Marine veterans with the Leathernecks motorcycle club will stand guard through Sunday night.

The ceremony will go on rain or shine.

Afterward, refreshments will be served at the Gary New Duluth Rec-Center on 801-101st Avenue West.

Proctor Memorial Day Observance

Over in Proctor, their annual Memorial Day observance pays special tribute to Captians James Verville and Sherman Gonyea on the 50th anniversary of the fatal crash of their F-101.

The event starts at 9 in front of the city’s and community center and will continue as the honor guard visits 6 cemeteries in the area.

2 F-16s from the 148th will conduct a flyover.

And a locomotive bell will ring for each of the 58 names read of Proctor area service members who gave their lives.