1 Dead, 1 Critical After UTV Rolls Into Turtle Flambeau Flowage

TOWN OF MERCER, Wis. – A 39-year-old woman from Mendota, Illinois is dead after the UTV she was operating lost control and rolled into the Turtle Flambeau Flowage in the Town of Mercer.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened on Popko Circle West around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said there were six people on the UTV when it left the road while negotiating a curve and ended upside down under the water.

Four of the six occupants got out of the vehicle “relatively quickly,” according to the Sheriff’s Office, but two remained trapped under water.

Multiple agencies responded to help free the two occupants.

The 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupant was listed in critical condition Monday morning.