30 Years Honoring the Fallen at Northland Vietnam Veterans Memorial

It started with one name in 1992, and grew to 136 fallen soldiers from across the Northland.

DULUTH, Minn.- This year marked a very special Memorial Day for the Northland Vietnam Veteran’s Association (NVVA). On Memorial Day 30 years ago, they dedicated the memorial along the lakewalk.

It started with one name in 1992 and grew to include those of 136 fallen soldiers from across the Northland.

This year Mark and Tony Rubin performed songs including the one they played at the dedication.

For the designer of the memorial, Dwight Nelson, it’s been 30 years of keeping the memory of his fellow servicemen and women alive.

“We’re here to commemorate, to remember our fallen brothers and sisters,” he said. “That’s our duty is two honor them and to remember them so that they are not forgotten to history.

“It’s a milestone for us, you know, it’s just one of those things that we can’t believe it’s that long that we did this!” said Nelson, also the Secretary for the NVVA.

The Northland Vietnam Veterans Association also has a foundation that awards scholarships to area students.