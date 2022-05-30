Duluth Businesses Excited for Added Steady Cruise Ship Tourism

DULUTH, Minn.- Passengers who arrived off the Viking Ostantis Cruise for the first time Monday wasted no time hitting up Duluth’s local businesses and attractions.

The Lake Superior Railroad Museum and North Shore Scenic Railroad is the tour attracting the most passengers each month — about 185 according to Executive Director Ken Buehler.

He said it also helps that railroad staff are serving as step-on guides on the charter buses. “And that’s all built into a package and what that means is that’s guaranteed business.”

“What it does is it takes the guesswork out of summer. Tourism is based on the weather, it’s based on the price of gasoline, it’s based on so many variables, but we know that ship’s coming in,” Buehler said.

Meanwhile, guides on the Viking cruise ship also specialize in certain experiences.

One Canadian member of the expedition crew is a bird specialist, and he’s excited to see some of the Northland wildlife for the first time at Hawk Ridge.

“Duluth is really well-positioned in the Great Lakes in the far Western Basin there, so it attracts a lot of birds in both spring and fall the Hawk Ridge bird observatory is going to tell us a lot more about that today with their banding program with the hawks,” Keaveney said. “But also with the small birds that make their way across the Great Lakes this time of year.

According to DECC Executive Director Dan Hartman, 95% of passengers on the ship will do excursions each Monday they arrive.