Duluth City Councilor Renee Van Nett Battling Terminal Illness

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth city councilor Renee Van Nett is battling a terminal illness.

A GoFundMe has launched to help cover the costs, with a goal of raising $30,000.

The fundraising page reads, “Renee Van Nett is currently in the hospital in Duluth, battling a terminal illness. Renee’s courage and bravery have inspired many, and it’s time to have her back after she’d had ours so often. Renee’s loved ones have set this fund up to raise money for her expenses and help her two loving daughters, Tiara and Nevada.”

It is unclear what the terminal illness is, but the page reads that more information will come out later this week.