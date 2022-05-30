Duluth Huskies Begin Summer Season

The Huskies kick off their season tomorrow on the road against the Mankato MoonDogs.

DULUTH, Minn.- Day one of the Duluth Huskies season started Sunday as top players from across the country join together to compete as one team.

Many of the players arrived only days, some hours before their first practice, but are eager to get the season rolling.

“I just like getting a fresh start. Coming out here, meeting some new guys, getting a new opportunity, just looking forward to getting after it. Daily baseball is honestly a blessing,” says first baseman Michael Sarhatt.

The Huskies recruiting process begins earlier in the year, as they look to stack their rosters from top to bottom to ensure depth in their lineup.

“We take a lot of pride in getting guys that can play multiple positions, just because the summer is a grind and there’s a lot of games and some guys have to fill in. We like positional versatility, guys that can play infield, outfield, catch and corner infield situations like that. We do like to make sure we have team speed, Wade is a big field it’s turf and there’s a lot of space, so we like to run and have some athletic guys as well,” says Manager Marcus Pointer.

While most players come from places as far as Texas and California, some are from right here in the Northland including former Duluth East standout Jaxon Edwards.

Pretty special to me, I grew up coming to these games and was a host family to a couple players here so just being out here and playing here again since high school it’s been pretty cool,” says Edwards, “A bunch of my family members have already texted me, even before my name was on the roster. It’s going to be pretty awesome to see some of my family up in the stands.”

The Northwoods league is highly competitive, producing some of the Major League’s brightest stars, and allowing players to take that first step towards their dream.

“I just recently graduated this past semester, I’m looking for a pro opportunity, that’s why I’m up here. Word travels down south that the Northwoods is full of great hitters and as a pitcher you want to face the best,” says pitcher Pat Miner.

The Huskies kick off their season tomorrow on the road against the Mankato MoonDogs and will return home to Wade Stadium on Wednesday for their home opener.