Duluth’s Memorial Day Parade

DULUTH, Minn.– After the veterans and other organizers behind Duluth’s Memorial Day Parade, and City Council settled a cost dispute earlier this year that almost cancelled the event, the long-running tradition that honors fallen service members returned on Monday.

A tradition that dates back to 1871, came back to the streets today. A day to bring the community together to express gratitude to those who lost their lives while serving our country.

“They’re excited to have the parade here, they’re showing patriotism in some of the red, white, and blue. So, I mean the community is definitely behind us,” Memorial Day Parade Chair with Women of Today, Sharon Bergquist, says.

People started lining the streets preparing for the parade despite the rainy weather. The parade kicked off at noon with the raising of the flag to begin the event that honors our fallen soldiers.

City Council President Arik Forsman, who helped negotiate the new parade cost agreement earlier this year, was glad this tradition could continue on in West Duluth, showing how much the city did not want to lose this event.

“There’s nothing more important than honoring our war dead, and those who have sacrifice everything for our community, and their families too. That’s what it’s all about, we don’t have a country without their service, and so I’m really glad we are all here today,” City Council President, Arik Forsman, says.

The memorial day parade brings the community of Duluth together in remembrance of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.