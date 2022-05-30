Gary New Duluth Community Honor Memorial Day

DULUTH, Minn.– In honor of the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, the Gary New Duluth community came together to remember fallen soldiers.

At the Veterans Memorial, a ceremony was held for Memorial Day to recognize veterans from the northland. Mayor Emily Larson attended, and she says the holiday is about taking the time to slow down, and respect those who died in service.

“Really Memorial Day is for people who died for this country, and we cannot take that for granted. The many freedoms we have right now, the many freedoms we are working to protect around the world are ones that people have sacrificed for,” Mayor of Duluth, Emily Larson, says.

There was also a flag ceremony, post the colors, presentation of Wreath, and more. It was a time to come together to look back and recall the true meaning of Memorial Day.

“Also, remembering how present those name, and those experiences, and those people still are in out lives, and to know that they’re death mattered, but so did their life,” she says.

Former active duty Marines will continue to stand guard at the Memorial until sundown tonight.