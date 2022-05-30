Grandma’s Marathon Reaches First Sellout Since 2016

This years event will take place June 16-18 beginning in Two Harbors and ending in Canal Park.

DULUTH, Minn.- In just three weeks Grandma’s Marathon weekend will be underway, and for the first time since 2016 the race is completely sold out.

Organizers say there are 20 thousand participants set to run in all three races. This will be the first time since the start of the pandemic the festivities will return to full capacity.

