Hermantown’s Vieau, CEC’s Young Invited to Team USA Hockey Camp

The top performers at the camp will be chosen to compete for Team USA in national and international games.

PLYMOUTH, Minn.- Hermantown’s Dallas Vieau and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton’s Carson Young have been invited to Team USA’s National Development Camp. The pair will represent the state of Minnesota among players who were born in 2006.

“I was really just honored and really excited to, because any time your country’s going to be on your jersey it’s fun to represent,” says Young, “The biggest reason I’m so proud, in the small town of Cloquet and I came out here and really showed what Cloquet’s about, hard work, getting better. We don’t have the most talent but we all work then we get to the next level.”

“You get to showcase your skills against kids your own age and you can kind of see where you are. It’s awesome, representing the North but also representing Hermantown, is fun,” says Vieau.

The camps begins July 7 in Amherst, New York. The top performers at the camp will be chosen to compete for Team USA in national and international games.