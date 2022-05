Northland Girls All-Star Hockey Game Returns After Three-Year Hiatus

Team Gold defeated Team Black 4-1.

PROCTOR, Minn. – After a three year hiatus the Northland Girls Hockey All-Star Game returned to the ice. The best local players came together to battle it out and for many of them, it was their last time on the ice in their high school careers.

Team Gold won the game 4-1 over Team Black at St. Luke’s Sport and Event Center on Monday.