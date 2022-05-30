Proctor Memorial Day

PROCTOR, Minn. – Proctor held its annual Memorial Day observance and program Monday to honor those who have given their lives for country.

Sherman Gonyea and James Verville, were two flyers who grew up in Proctor and died when their F-101 plane crashed 50 years ago. 58 other Procter area service members who gave their lives were also honored today with a ceremonial placing of a wreath and honor guard firing salute.

“It builds an appreciation for your country and the sacrifices people made and even today, we mentioned three Proctor high school students who will graduate that are going into the military service,” Proctor Memorial Day Coordinator, Jake Benson says.

Also in attendance were the Proctor Community Band and members of the Proctor Choir.