The Band 311 Draws Large Crowd to Earth Rider

Earth Rider sold 900 tickets for the event.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A blast from the 90s in Superior ushered in an early start to summer concert season. The band 311 made a tour stop at Earth Rider brewery Saturday night.

311 is a larger-scale alternative rock band out of Omaha, Nebraska, with a mix of rock, rap, reggae and funk. Earth Rider sold over 900 tickets for the event and lines went down the street before the show. As summer is approaching, breweries are becoming a popular spot for many of these bands to perform.

“It’s fun not only because a lot of people know that band, it’s a very popular band and so just bringing in that community and getting a chance to have a bigger show in Superior, which doesn’t happen very often so it’s really awesome to be able to do that. Then on the breweries side of it, just being able to connect with people and sell beer we all love,” says Earth Rider manager Isabella Pike.

Staff at Earth Rider say they will have local artists performing a lot of this summer and hope to bring in those more popular bands in the near future.