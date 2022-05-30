UMD’s Isabelle Brezinka Earns All-American Honors at NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

ALLENDALE, Mich. – The NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships wrapped up on Saturday and UMD’s Isabelle Brezinka is taking home First-Team All-American honors for the first time in her career.

The senior finished Saturday’s 800m final in 7th place with a time of 2:09.71.

In Friday’s prelim, Brezinka set a new personal best of 2:08.23 which was the third best time of any qualifier.

“I don’t think it’s set in yet. I’m just really kind of impressed with the journey that my career has taken me and it’s taken my teammates. It was really crazy, kind of a whirlwind but everything I could have asked for,” Brezinka said.

She was the only Bulldog to qualify for nationals this season but multiple of her teammates traveled to Michigan to cheer her on. And for a team that went through the pandemic season and coaching changes, it meant even more to Brezinka to have them all there.

“It definitely is one of my favorite memories, but also because of my teammates. A lot of them came out to support me and be part of the experience. I could hear them from the line. It’s definitely top of the list,” Brezinka added.

Brezinka is the first Bulldog since Haleigh Reindl in 2019 to earn All-American status and her 7th place finish Saturday is the highest finish for a Bulldog in the 800m run since 2012.