Veterans Get Ready to Celebrate, Mourn Fallen Soldiers Monday

Veterans gathered at cemeteries to pay respects and honor soldiers who have passed during war.

DULUTH, Minn.- As the Northland enjoys the long weekend and prepares for Memorial Day parades, local veterans want to remind the public the holiday weekend is for remembering fallen men and women who fought for freedom in this country.

Sunday, veterans gathered at war cemeteries to honor those fallen soldiers for giving the ultimate sacrifice. Some vets at the American Legion Post 71 in west Duluth say it’s a holiday that is often overlooked by the three day weekend. Members of the United States Armed Forces say they don’t want us to forget the true meaning behind Memorial Day.

“Memorial Day is a two fold event. In the morning we lower that flag to half staff and we mourn and we remember. We go to cemeteries, we do our ceremonies, we do rifle salutes, and then at noon, we raise that flag back up to full staff and we celebrate that sacrifice,” says Duluth Honor Guard member John Marshall, “Our war dead would not want us to mourn but they want us to never forget. Sacrifice is meaningless without remembrance.”

Burgers, brats and hotdogs will be offered at the American Legion on Grand Avenue on Monday afternoon.